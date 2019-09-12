Oracle CEO to take leave of absence

Oracle has announced that CEO Mark V. Hurd will take a leave of absence due to health related reasons.



Hurd issued a message to staff in which he said all had worked hard together to close the first quarter and that he decided he needed to spend time focused on his health.

"At my request, the Board of Directors has granted me a medical leave of absence. As you all know, Larry, Safra and I have worked together as a strong team, and I have great confidence that they and the entire executive management team will do a terrific job executing the exciting plans we will showcase at the upcoming OpenWorld. I love Oracle and wish you all success during my absence," Hurd said.

Oracle founder, executive chairman and CTO Larry Ellison said Hurd requested leave to address some health issues and wished him a "speedy recovery".



"Oracle has an extremely capable CEO in Safra Catz and an extraordinarily deep team of executives, many with long tenure at Oracle. Safra and I will cover Mark's responsibilities during his absence with support from the rest of our strong management team," Ellison added.



Catz added that Hurd will be missed during its OpenWorld conference.