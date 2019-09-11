La Trobe and Cisco to collaborate on IoT innovation

A new agreement between La Trobe University and Cisco will see the launch of a Cisco Co-Innovation Centre in Melbourne.

As part of the wide-ranging agreement, focused on the Internet of Things, the university will establish a new position of Cisco Chair of the IoT, and students and educators will have access to Cisco’s Digital Schools Network

La Trobe Uni will be the home to the new Cisco Co-Innovation Centre, joining centres in Curtin University and UNSW (as well as in 10 other nations). The centre will focus on collaboration between researchers and business in areas that may include agriculture technology, smart cities and IoT.

“It is fundamental to the evolving role of a modern university that researchers and teachers work closely with industry to address shared challenges,” said the university’s president and vice-chancellor, Professor John Dewar.

“This is exactly what the new partnership will deliver, and I am delighted that our two institutions, with complementary strengths and interests, have agreed to forge stronger connections for the benefit of our respective communities.”

“By teaming with La Trobe University we’re supporting the development of industry ready skills that are required, today,” said Ken Boal, Cisco’s vice president of Australia and New Zealand.

“The Internet of Things presents new research and innovation opportunities and will transform industries right across the globe. The Chair of IoT combined with the world class co-innovation capability, further our collaborative approach to innovative teaching and learning and open up the door for world leading research.”



La Trobe is planning to offer a two-year Master of Internet of Things from 2020 at its Bendigo campus.



“Organisations are realising the enormous potential of the Internet of Things to make them more productive and efficient by giving them what they most need – information,” said the head of the uni's Technology Innovation Lab, Dr Simon Egerton.

“However, from talking to them, we know that there is a major shortage of experts who are skilled in this space – and that’s why we have developed this course.”

The university yesterday revealed that it had signed a “strategic alliance” with NAB that covers R&D, graduate recruitment, and NAB workforce development.

As part of that agreement NAB’s CISO, Nicholas McKenzie, will join the university’s Cybersecurity Executive Advisory Board, and the bank and La Trobe will work on developing short courses for NAB staff.



