Here's how much the iPhone 11 costs in Australia

The iPhone 11 picks up where the iPhone XR left off - but how much does it cost to buy in Australia?



If you’ve been anxious to see what Apple could come out with after last year’s iPhone XS (review here), iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, now’s the time to get excited. Earlier today, the company has announced the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

While the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are pitched at those who want the best iPhone experience available, the mainline iPhone 11 is likely to resonate with an audience of its own. In many ways, it's a successor to last year's iPhone XR.

Even if the iPhone XR is still available, this is the new iPhone for those who don't want to spend that much on a new iPhone.



Here’s how much the iPhone 11 will cost in Australia outright or on a plan.

Outright

The iPhone 11 is cheaper than both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. If you put aside the fact that the starting price for an iPhone has never been higher, you could almost consider the entry-level model in the range. In some respects, it's very comparable to Samsung's Galaxy S10e.

In Australia, it starts at a recommended retail price of AU$1199 for the 64GB model. If you want more storage, you're looking at paying AU$1279 for the 128GB version of the iPhone 11 or AU$1449 for the 256GB one.



If you’re the kind of person who cares about color options, you’ve got six options on the table. The new iPhone 11 is available in Black, White, Green, Yellow, Purple and Product (RED).

The iPhone 11 will launch alongside the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in Australia on the 20th of September.

Postpaid

When they do arrive in Australia, the new iPhone 11 will be available through most major local telcos at a variety of different price-points.

Local carriers typically announce their iPhone post-paid plans a few days after the actual reveal, so check back then for more information on which plans will offer the best value within your budget.

iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: What's the difference?

Though it's hardly a budget device, the iPhone 11 sits in the bottom end of this year's iPhone range. It runs on the new A13 Bionic processor and features a 6.1-inch liquid retina display and a new dual-lens camera with a wide-angle lens.

For more on what a liquid retina display is, check out our guide here.



Then, you've got the iPhone 11 Pro. It features a more polished design made from higher quality materials, a smaller 5.8-inch display and a powerful triple-lens rear camera.

Last but not least, there's the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It boasts a larger 6.5-inch display but mostly retains the same powerful specs and capabilities offered by the iPhone 11 Pro. Basically, it's the iPhone for those who prefer a big phone.

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a Super Retina XDR display that supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10. All three support both 18W fast-charging via Lighting and Qi wireless charging.

Is it worth upgrading to an iPhone 11 Pro?

Unless you're looking to save money, in which case the iPhone 11 is going to be the way to go, the biggest thing you've got to consider before you opt to upgrade to either the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max is how much having a great camera matters to you.

We haven't had the chance to go hands-on with the iPhone 11 yet but, realistically, it's probably going to be fine. Maybe even good.However, if you're the kind of person who lives for the Gram or need your new iPhone to deliver the best results when it comes to any sort of content creation, you're gonna want to spend the extra money on either the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Where the back of the iPhone 11 features two lenses - a 12-megapixel primary (f/1.8) lens and a 12-megapixel (f/2.4) ultra wide one - the new iPhone 11 Pro features three. You're getting a 12-megapixel (f/1.8) regular lens, a 12-megapixel ultra wide (f/2.4) lens and a 12-megapixel (f/2.0) telephoto lens used for zoom and portrait shots. There's also support for Night Mode and a native video editor.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max support optical zoom of up to 4x and built-in noise reduction through a feature called Deep Fusion.

Essentially, what you're getting here is the promise of not just better photos but a more versatile photography experience that lets you be more creative without worrying that the hardware will let you down. If that sounds good to you, you're probably gonna want to consider upgrading to the iPhone 11 Pro.



