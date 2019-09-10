NBN Co to use Infinera's SDN tech across network

NBN Co has installed Infinera’s Transcend software defined networking (SDN) solution across its 60,000km fibre optic transit network.

The SDN technology features service rerouting capabilities for dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM)-based networks, which allow network operators to restore customer services by automatically rerouting traffic when faults occur.

The reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) technology enhancements introduced on the Infinera 7300 Series Multi-Haul Transport Platform will allow NBN Co to increase its network resiliency and reliability through automatic service restoration capabilities across its transit network.

“The Transcend SDN solution was deployed and integrated with our systems, giving us the capability to increase service availability to some of the most remote locations across Australia,” NBN Co chief network deployment officer Kathrine Dyer said. “This will give our network increased resiliency and help ensure that our customers get the best possible experience when migrating to NBN Co’s broadband access network.”

Specifically, NBN Co’s network enhancements are based on Infinera’s 7300 multi-haul DWDM platform with Infinera’s Transcend SDN solution spanning several transport layer technologies – such as optical DWDM layers and electrical Optical Data Unit (ODU) switching layers – to provide end-to-end service control and enable SDN-based service control for Infinera’s optical and packet-optical transport portfolio.

“Transcend’s service restoration and management capabilities are ideal for network operators like NBN Co to differentiate themselves in a competitive market by providing the most reliable services,” Infinera senior vice president of worldwide sales Bob Jandro said.