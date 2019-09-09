Queensland creates ‘chief customer and digital officer’ role

The Queensland government says a newly created chief customer and digital officer role will boost efforts to build new online services.

“This new role of chief customer and digital officer will ensure we will provide assurance at every level of the government’s digital systems, reduce duplication and that we invest in digital projects that meet the needs of Queenslanders,” said digital technology minister Mick de Brenni.

The minister said that the new CCDO will help make government services easy to find and access.

“Whether it’s accessing concessions or rebates, renewing a driver licence or starting a business, Queenslanders expect it to be easy to do business with their government,” De Brenni said.

“Importantly, you will still be able to call and talk, or come and see us, if you prefer.”

The public sector executive will also have a role in government ICT procurement.

“The chief customer and digital officer will make sure we are investing in the right things, at the right time and for the right outcome,” De Brenni said.

The announcement was made earlier this month at the meeting of the Australian Data and Digital Council (ADDC).

Last month the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) decided to make the ADDC a formal COAG Council. A communique released after the 6 September meeting of the ADDC revealed that ministers had agreed on a range of initiatives, including working on interoperability between digital drivers licences and developing a national approach to improving government services during key ‘life events’ (such as having a baby).

The ministers also agreed to develop a National Disability Data Asset (with the federal government kicking in $15 million for a pilot).

“This is an exciting collaboration – the first of its kind – and will allow governments to better understand how people with disability are supported through services, payments and programs across multiple service systems,” the communique said. “This pilot will initially bring together data from the Commonwealth, the National Disability Insurance Agency, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.”