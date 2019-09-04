Telstra consolidates IT services business as ‘Telstra Purple’

‘Telstra Purple’ brings together nine of the telco’s acquisitions

Telstra Enterprise has consolidated its professional and technical services businesses, largely built through a string of acquisitions, into a single brand dubbed ‘Telstra Purple’.

The telco said that Telstra Purple comprises more than 1500 people, who between them work on more than 8000 projects a year. Telstra Purple is Australia’s largest technology services business, the company claimed.

Telstra Purple brings together VMTech, MSC, Readify, Kloud, Bridgepoint, O2, NSC, iVision, and the UK’s Company85, and will offer services in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and the UK.

The announcement was made at the telco's enterprise conference, Telstra Vantage.

“It’s something that our customers have been asking for for a while,” said Michael Ebeid, the head of Telstra Enterprise.

“We’ve launched the brand today and so we will go to our customers with Telstra Purple as that professional services IT brand,” he told Computerworld.

“We’ll be able to package that up in terms of the different elements – whether it be the work that we do today with, say, VMtech, or Kloud and Readify etc. -- and we’ll be able to provide all those solutions together.”

“So often today when we work with our corporate customers, we will use different parts of many of those acquisitions to bring together a holistic solution,” he said. “This way it’s just dealing with one company, one brand, which will be a little bit easier for our customers.”

He told Computerworld that Telstra didn’t plan to eliminate any roles as part of the consolidation.

“We’re actually growing that part of the business,” Ebeid said. “It’s a people business,” he added. “Part of this announcement and bringing those brands together is absolutely not about any redundancies or role reductions – that is a part of the business we’re actually growing because there’s a big demand.”

Executive director, global services, Christopher Smith will lead Telstra Purple, the company said.

“Telstra Purple helps us take a clear and integrated value proposition to our customers, alongside our

traditional products and services, as a single branded entity,” Smith said in a statement.

“Our approach to Telstra Purple has been deeply collaborative, a reflection of what we stand for and how we engage with our customers – even our name came from one of our team."

