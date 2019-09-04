NT ICAC hunts for case management system to aid corruption investigations

The Northern Territory’s Independent Commissioner Against Corruption (ICAC) has begun the hunt for a software system to manage ICAC’s investigations and cases.

The Office of the ICAC began taking reports on 30 November, following the mid-2018 appointment of Kenneth Fleming as the ICAC.

Fleming’s office has released a request for tender, with the ICAC seeking a “proven” commercial off-the-shelf proven integrated business system. The ICAC is “seeking a contemporary business system to manage the end to end investigation and case management workflow,” tender documents state.

The system must allow individuals to directly submit, potentially anonymously, reports of improper conduct to ICAC via its website, including uploading supporting documentation, as well as manage details of offline reports to the commission. It must also meet the ICAC’s legislative requirements “to protect the identity of those who report improper conduct by delivering enhanced security and access controls,” tender documents state.

The ICAC is seeking “tools to manage complex investigations including planning capability, robust activity tracking and automatic workflow escalations”.

“This key piece of technology will increase our efficiency and productivity, allowing us to do our job more effectively,” Fleming said in a statement. “It should be in place by mid-2020.”

So far, Fleming’s office has received more than 330 reports, and is leading or supervising 46 investigations.