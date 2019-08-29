Woolworths sees jump in online business

WooliesX sales grow by close to a third

Woolworths Group has reported 32 per cent sales growth (on a normalised basis) across its online businesses. In total during FY19 online channels brought in $2.5 billion for the retailer.

It reported rapid online sales growth across its ‘X’ business, including WooliesX, which grew 31 per cent during the year. Across the group online sales penetration reached 4.2 per cent.

Woolworths announced earlier this month that it planned to implement ‘micro fulfilment capabilities’ at three sites to address surging online shopping volumes.

The supermarket chain has partnered with Takeoff Technologies and plans to implement the US startup’s vertical robotic fulfilment solution at existing stores as part of a pilot.

Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci has said that he believes the future of online delivery will reply on a mix of large-scale fulfilment centres and a “localised approach that leverages the strength of our national store network.”

Rival Coles reported last week that its online arm had, for the first time in 20 years, made a profit. Coles Online enjoyed revenue of $1.1 billion in the 12 months to 30 June, representing 30 per cent growth.