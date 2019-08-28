VMware appoints new CTO

Greg Lavender took on the new role from Ray O'Farrell

VMware has revealed Greg Lavender as its new chief technology officer, taking on the role from Ray O’Farrell, who will now resume responsibility for leading VMware’s cloud-native apps business unit.

O’Farrell has been with VMware since 2003 and will be responsible for extending the vendor’s strategy and operating model, with a strong emphasis on Kubernetes.

Prior to his CTO post, O’Farrell co-led the software-defined data center division, and built and managed a global R&D organisation and held engineering responsibilities across the entire VMware portfolio. He also spearheaded the Dell Technologies IoT division.

VMware CEO, Pat Gelsinger, made the appointment announcement after O’Farrell wrapped up his keynote session reiterating the importance of its Kubernetes, Tanzu and Pivotal strategies, which will now come under O’Farrell’s remit.

Lavender first joined VMware last year, as its senior vice president and CTO of cloud architecture. Prior to joining VMware Lavender worked for Citi, Cisco, Oracle and Sun Microsystems.

During VMworld 2019, VMware has revealed it was all-in on Kubernetes, along new additions to its Hybrid Cloud, and making VMware Cloud on Dell EMC available to the market.

It also further indulged on its Pivotal Software acquisition from its parent company Dell Technologies in a US$2.7 billion deal, and in a separate deal, it purchased security company, Carbon Black for about US$2 billion in cash.

Julia Talevski attended VMworld 2019 in San Francisco as a guest of VMware.

