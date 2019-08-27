Verizon to offer NBN business services

Verizon has struck a deal that will see the company selling NBN Co’s Enterprise Ethernet service to Australian businesses.



The company said it would offer a suite of its services, including software defined networking (SDN) and virtual network services (VNS), over business-grade NBN connections.

“A robust network is the backbone of any business, and particularly today, where digital business is the norm, and organisations are increasingly looking for scalable, flexible network capacity to support global growth,” said Robert Le Busque, Verizon’s regional managing director for Australia, New Zealand and India.

“Verizon is pleased to be able to present a compelling alternative to Australian enterprise and government businesses.”

NBN Co in October 2018 launched its Enterprise Ethernet offering, which is its flagship product for the business market.

In its full year results, released earlier this month, NBN Co revealed that in FY19 its revenue from the business segment hit $388 million, up 54 per cent on the prior year. The company is hoping to grow that to $1 billion.

In early August, Australia Post revealed that NBN Co’s fixed line infrastructure would play a key role in upgrading telecommunications capabilities at some 4000 of its facilities.

Supermarket chain Coles is also a major enterprise that is relying on NBN fibre, courtesy of a deal with Optus.

In June, Macquarie Telecom announced a suite of business-class NBN services.