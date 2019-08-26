ACCC seeks testers for new data-sharing regime

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is seeking parties to participate in early testing of the new data-sharing system, the Consumer Data Right (CDR).

The government earlier this month legislated the CDR, which will allow an individual to request that an institution holding certain data about their use of its services make it available to a third party. The CDR will be progressively rolled out to a range of industries, beginning with banking (Australia’s implementation of open banking), as well as telecommunications and energy.

The government says the CDR is intended to make it easier for an individual to shift to a new service provider or employ a data-driven third-party system that can offer insights into their spending.

The ACCC will be charged with maintaining the CDR Register, which will contain key details about participants the data-sharing ecosystem. The CDR rules cover ‘data holders’ and accredited ‘data recipients’.

The CDR ecosystem will go live from February 2020 (a phased implementation of open banking has already begun).

The ACCC is currently seeking expressions of interest from parties that are keen to participate in the system as the first wave of data recipients. The commission is preparing to launch CDR testing in October 2019, with a test strategy expected to be unveiled shortly.

The ACCC says it will be selecting “a limited number of data recipients to participate in CDR testing”.

“Those selected for testing will also need to apply for accreditation. Testing and consideration of relevant accreditation applications will proceed in parallel so those selected will be ready to participate in the CDR ecosystem by February 2020.”

Participation in testing will not guarantee accreditation, the ACCC said. It plans to throw open applications for accreditation later this year.

CDR testing will require an entity is “advanced” in its development of an IT platform and processes for the new system, as well as be able to comply with the data recipient rules drawn up by the ACCC.

The ACCC has launched an online application process for would-be data recipients.