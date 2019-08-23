Ruby on Rails 6.0 adds rich text capabilities

Ruby on Rails 6.0, the latest version of the veteran web application framework, has improvements for composing rich text content and JavaScript integration.

Version 6.0 of the 15-year-old framework includes the Action Text framework for rich text content and editing, using the Trix editor for formatting. Text edited by Trix is saved to its own rich text model associated with any Active Record model in the application. Also with Action Text, embedded images or other attachments are automatically stored using Active Storage.

Other improvements in Ruby on Rails 6.0 include:

Webpacker becomes the default JavaScript bundler through the app/JavaScript directory. Webpacker has made it easier to use the JavaScript preprocessor and the webpack 4.x.x.x+ static module bundler to manage application-like JavaScript in Rails.

Multiple database support should make it easy for a single application to connect to multiple databases simultaneously. Developers may want to do this either to segment some records into their own databases for scaling and isolation, or to do read/write splitting with databases, for performance. An API is available.

Parallel testing support lets developers use multiple machine cores to more quickly run large test suites. Each testing worker has its own database running its own thread.

The Zeitwork code loader for Ruby should be more efficient, be thread-safe, and match Ruby semantics for constants.

Protection is offered against DNS rebinding attacks.

Version 6.0 requires Ruby 2.5.0 or above

Where to download Ruby on Rails 6.0

Instructions for upgrading to version 6.0 can be found on rubyonrails.org.