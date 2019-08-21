Woodside Energy to roll out cloud-based E&P environment

Schlumberger has revealed details of a seven-year contract with resources company Woodside Energy for an enterprise-wide deployment of its exploration and production (E&P) platform DELFI.

Woodside has already employed the Google Cloud-based platform for some projects.

Schlumberger said that around 200 ‘petrotechnical’ users at the company will have access to DELFI, including its Petrotechnical Suite and Planning Suite.

“Woodside pioneered the Australian LNG industry more than 30 years ago, and now we are taking steps to lead the E&P industry’s digital transformation,” Woodside’s chief technology officer and executive vice president, exploration, Shaun Gregory, said in a statement.

“Enterprise deployment of the DELFI environment will help us achieve our growth strategy by reducing time to final investment decision and lowering technical unit costs.”

Schlumberger in September 2017 launched the DELFI “cognitive E&P environment”.

“DELFI enables our customers to take advantage of E&P domain science and knowledge using the latest digital technologies to unlock the value in all data for making critical business decisions,” the company’s executive vice president, technology, Ashok Belani, said at the time.

“With the launch of the DELFI environment, we deployed an E&P Data Lake on the Google Cloud Platform comprising more than 1000 3D seismic surveys, 5 million wells, 1 million well logs and 400 million production records from around the world, demonstrating a step change in scalability and performance.”

Schlumberger says that the software can help “automate and accelerate” modelling, simulation, analysis and forecasting.