Optus strikes deal with Australian nanosat startup Myriota

Optus Business will offer products and connectivity services from Adelaide-headquartered startup Myriota as part of its lineup of IoT solutions, the telco announced today.



Myriota provides connectivity for IoT applications via nanosatellites, with the company aiming to have 25 satellites in orbit by 2022. Ultimately it plans to operate a constellation of 50 nanosats to provide real-time connectivity.

“Working with innovative startups like Myriota allows Optus Business to help our customers capture the business improvements of next generation technologies,” Optus Business managing director Chris Mitchell said in a statement. “We are excited by the possibilities this agreement presents.”

“Previously, satellite connectivity has not been available or affordable for businesses with remote assets, but nanosatellites are providing a more attainable and affordable solution,” said Myriota CEO and co-founder Dr Alex Grant.

“By combining Optus’ national networks with our nanosatellite capability, we are able to offer a truly holistic IoT solution and help solve connectivity issues being faced in regional Australia.”

Myriota was spun out by the University of South Australia. In May the startup announced it was first Australian company to gain general access to Amazon Web Services’ new ‘antenna as a service’, dubbed AWS Ground Station.

Grant has touted Myriota’s direct-to-orbit approach, low-power-usage and ability to scale as key competitive advantages.

Earlier this year the Australian Space Agency, which launched in mid-2018, launched a 10-year civil space strategy. Communications technologies and services was identified as one of the national civil space priority areas by the agency