Data61 launches mixed reality lab

A new facility operated by the CSIRO’s Data61 division will help provide Australian industry with access with the technology to create ‘digital twins’.

According to analyst firm Gartner, 24 per cent of the organisations that have Internet of Things solutions in production or projects in progress already employ digital twins, with 42 per cent planning to use digital twins within the next three years.

Gartner identified digital twins, which involve creating virtual representations of people, processes and ‘things’, as a strategic technology trend for 2019.

Data61 said its new Mixed Reality Lab with include optical cameras and sensing equipment that can capture the details of a physical object. A digital twin can be created in minutes thanks to “sophisticated algorithms which merge the enormous amounts of data collected”, Data61 said.

“This technology is game-changing for manufacturing and other industries,” senior software engineer Matt Bolger said in a statement.

“By comparing a digital twin of a manufactured object against the original design, we can quickly, accurately and cost-effectively identify defects and map entire manufacturing processes across a global supply chain.”

“Defective components can be identified in real-time and corrected, while downstream processes can be adjusted to minimise the impact of delays,” Bolger said.

A Data61-created application development platform called Workspace underpins the lab.