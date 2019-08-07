4000 Australia Post sites to be connected to NBN

Australia Post embarks on what it believes to be the country’s largest telecommunications upgrade program

More than 4000 post offices and Australia Post corporate offices and mail and parcel facilities will benefit from a network upgrade program that the organisation claims is the largest in the country.

“This is the largest and most significant transformation of its type and demonstrates how Australia Post is leaning into the future to complete our ambitious agenda,” said Australia Post chief information officer John Cox.

Comscentre has been tasked with upgrading Australia Post’s fixed network, with the Brisbane-based telco to use the NBN to deliver business-grade services to the organisation.

“This is a historic win for Comscentre that validates our network-agnostic approach to transformation. We are excited to be working with Australia Post and look forward to driving customer service and experience to the next level," said Cameron Quilty, executive director at Comscentre, in a statement.

“Australia Post has an extraordinary reach with one of the country’s largest retail networks and plays a unique role supporting Australian communities,” said NBN Co’s chief customer officer – business, Paul Tyler.

“We are delighted that Australia Post has put its trust in the NBN network and business-grade NBN services to support such a significant national transformation.”

Earlier this year ASX-listed retailer Coles revealed that it would use the NBN to connect its supermarkets, store support centres and distribution centres.

NBN Co is looking to the business segment to deliver a significant portion of the revenue it requires to be cash-flow positive in order to generate a return on the Commonwealth’s investment in the new network. The government-owned company is aiming to generate around $1 billion in revenue from SMBs and enterprises.

Last year, NBN Co launched its Enterprise Ethernet product.

The new Australia Post network will use SDN technology from Cisco Meraki.

Telstra will “continue to look after all communication, collaboration and mobility needs, including audio/video conferencing,” Australia Post said.

“We are really excited to continue working with Telstra as they build out their 5G network, to drive innovation and improve our service delivery,” Cox said.

Engage will consolidate Australia Posts contact centre platforms.

Cox said that the telco upgrade program would play a key role in Australia Post's growth strategy, which also encompasses refreshing retail point of sale, using telematics, and an enterprise data analytics platform underpinned by Google’s cloud.