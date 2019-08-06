Oracle prepares to cut ribbon on Gen 2 Cloud region in Sydney

By the end of this month Oracle will have a new Generation 2 Cloud region available from Sydney data centres, the company said today.

Mumbai, Zurich and Sao Paulo regions will also launch this month as part of Oracle’s plan to have 19 regions live by the end of the year. So far it has launched nine Gen 2 Cloud regions, including one in Tokyo.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison used his opening keynote at OpenWorld 2018 to reveal details of the company’s second-generation cloud.

“The design goal of Oracle’s Gen 2 Cloud is one secure platform to run everything,” Ellison said. “It’s easy to say, very hard to do, to build a secure cloud. It required a fundamental re-architecture of our cloud.”

Gen 2 Cloud “puts customer code, data, and resources on a bare metal computer, while cloud control code lives on a separate computer with a different architecture,” Oracle’s Colin Steele wrote in a blog entry detailing the new service.

“With this approach, Oracle cannot see customer data, and there is no user access to the cloud control code.”

In addition to the Sydney region, Oracle plans to launch a Melbourne region early in 2020.

“As more Australian businesses look for new ways to unlock value from their data and drive innovation, Oracle is making deep local investment to ensure they have the right platform for transformation,” Valery Lanovenko, Oracle’s vice president technology, Australia and New Zealand, said in a statement.

“This is a whole new class of cloud, designed from the ground up to both host mission critical workloads and drive innovation. This new data centre helps us address significant customer demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Autonomous Database, and meet local regulatory requirements.”