HPE acquires data platform for AI analytics MapR

Edge to cloud solutions provider adds more AI, machine learning and analytic services to its offerings

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced the acquisition of MapR which includes its technology, intellectual property and knowledge regarding artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics data management.

HPE will inherit all MapR partners and customers as a result of the acquisition and plans to support existing deployments along with ongoing renewals.



The acquisition will assist HPE’s Intelligent Data Platform capabilities and assist customers with managing data assets.

“At HPE, we are working to simplify our customers’ and partners’ adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Phil Davis, president of hybrid IT at HPE.

“MapR’s enterprise-grade file system and cloud-native storage services complement HPE’s BlueData container platform strategy and will allow us to provide a unique value proposition for customers. We are pleased to welcome MapR’s world-class team to the HPE family.”

BlueData was acquired by HPE in November 2018 in a move to expand its presence across the data space.

According to a statement from HPE, the uses of MapR’s platform include the extension of BlueData capabilities for stateful container-based applications, the storage and consumption of data through a variety of AI, machine learning and analytics data, engines, applications and tools from ISV partners and the handling of a variety of AI.

It also includes machine learning and analytics data types, as well as the simplification of AI, machine learning and analytics data management and processing.

Previously, HPE made a number of appointments, which include Andrew Foot as general manager for compute-hybrid IT, South Pacific and George Kurtz to its board of directors, as well as launching a new training program for partners to help in selling its Intelligent Edge solutions and the shift to everything-as-a-service.