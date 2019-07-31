Telstra’s former wholesale chief joins NBN Co

Telstra veteran Will Irving takes over from JB Rousselot as chief strategy and transformation officer

Will Irving will join NBN Co as its chief strategy and transformation officer, the network wholesaler announced today.

Irving was previously head of Telstra’s wholesale business and took on the role of interim CEO at the telco’s InfraCo subsidiary. InfraCo was established as part of Telstra’s ‘T22’ strategy and include the company’s fixed-network infrastructure.

InfraCo has been mooted as a possible candidate for future ownership of NBN Co if the government moves ahead with its privatisation. Such a move would require changes to the rules currently governing the future ownership of the NBN, or changes to InfraCo’s relationship to Telstra or to Telstra itself.

Irving left Telstra last year during a cull of the telco’s executive ranks as part of T22.

At Telstra, Irving held a range of roles over the course of two decades, including senior legal and regulatory positions and as group managing director of Telstra Business.

At NBN Co, Irving replaces JB Rousselot: Like Irving, Rousselot is a former Telstra executive. The former Telstra executive director, media, applications and user experience, joined NBN Co in 2013 to lead a strategic review into the roll out of the NBN.

“I would like to thank JB personally, and on behalf of the company, for six years of outstanding service,” said NBN Co CEO Stephen Rue.

“In that time JB has held a number of key roles across the Company from leading our strategy team through to scaling our network operations.

“JB’s contribution will be felt for many years to come. Since joining NBN Co he has been a key member of the leadership team and a driving force in ensuring that NBN Co is well positioned to complete the build by June 2020.”

Irving will commence his new role at the start of October, with Rousselot continuing to work at NBN Co until then.

“I’m delighted to have someone of Will’s calibre join us at such an exciting time,” Rue said. “His depth of corporate experience and leadership will be critical to help NBN Co transform into a full-scale service delivery company.

“Will’s proven track record in telecommunications will allow NBN Co to evolve our operating model and maintain a sharp focus on our customer-led strategy”.