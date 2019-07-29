Five eyes meeting focuses on IoT security

The next Five Eyes meeting being currently held in London will focus on internet of things (IoT) devices security.

According to minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton, this year's meeting will focus on cyber threats and online harms, emerging technologies, immigration and border security, combatting child exploitation and foreign interference.

On the agenda, Dutton said is to seek agreement to increase collaboration with international partners and industry to improve the security of IoT devices and products, to "ensure robust cyber security is factored into the design of new devices".

"I look forward to working with my counterparts from the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and the United States, to assist in implementing a range of important measures that will benefit all five countries.

"I look forward to progressing our agreements over the coming months and meeting my colleagues again at next year's meeting to continue our work on these important issues.

The Australian Financial Review reported earlier this month that the UK and Canada are expected to come under pressure to join the Australia and the US on the Huawei ban.

Furthermore, Dutton said he will share the successes of the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) opened in September last year and seek further engagement with digital industry representatives on combatting child exploitation and abuse.



The meeting will go from 29 to 31 July.