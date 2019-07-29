Uber works on integrating Sydney public transport ticketing into app

The New South Wales government is working with Uber on integrating ticketing and payment for public transport into the company’s app.

The state government said today that Uber has already begun integrating NSW public transport information into its ride-share app.

Sydney is the first city in the Southern Hemisphere to have public transport data included in the Uber app, NSW transport and roads minister Andrew Constance said.

“This collaboration will help people make better decisions on how to get around the city and reduce congestion on our roads,” the minister said.

“When customers enter their destination in the Uber app they’ll see ‘public transport’ as an option. Nearby transport hubs, timetable and pricing information will be displayed on the screen of their smart phone, making them even more aware of alternative options to using a car.”

The app will include real time departure and arrival times for buses, trains, ferries and the Metro. It will also offer walking directions to and from the public transport stop to their destination, the NSW government said.

“Uber is looking beyond ridesharing to becoming a true transport platform,” said head of cities for Uber Australia and New Zealand, Kate Stannett

“We want to help people replace their private car with their phone. To do this people need an alternative that is faster, easier and cheaper than owning your own car,” she said.

“An integrated platform of different transport options aims to reduce congestion on our roads. This is good for everyone, including rideshare drivers and riders using the Uber app.”

Last month Uber said that Melbourne had been chosen along with Los Angeles and Dallas as a pilot city for Uber’s planned ‘urban air mobility’ service.

Telstra and Westfield-operator Scentre Group have said they will work with Uber on the service, which, if it launches, will involve the use of small vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) craft that take advantage of ‘Skyports’ located on the top of buildings.

Also in June the Fair Work Ombudsman announced its conclusion that Uber’s drivers in Australia are contractors, not employees. The company welcomed the ruling, which the Transport Workers’ Union said was “devastating for workers in the gig economy”.

Over the weekend, the NSW government announced the expansion of support for contactless payments via credit card on public transport.