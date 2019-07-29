Telstra expands support for small businesses

Telstra says it will offer free, personalised account management support for all of its small business customers regardless of the number of services they purchase from the telco.

“Our approach to small business account management support doesn’t come with lengthy terms, conditions and caveats,” said Telstra group executive consumer and small business Michael Ackland.

“From today if you are a small business customer with Telstra, you are eligible for this service at no added cost.”

The service includes a dedicated phone line for small business, seven-day phone support with extended hours (8am to 9pm), and a text service to deliver support updates to customers and reduce call times.

Telstra last month revealed a major revamp of its mobile plans for consumers and small businesses, following a similar rework of its broadband offerings in 2018. The company slashed 1800 plans down to 20 core offerings, with Telstra ditching lock-in contracts.

In December Telstra unveiled a range of new services for small businesses including a 24/7 tech advice and support service called ‘Telstra Platinum for Business’ and a Business Security Service.

The company has also been launching ‘Business Technology Centres’, with Telstra phasing out existing Telstra business centres.

Telstra in March said the new centres would assist small businesses to address their increasingly complex technology needs, helping them tackle technologies such as cloud storage and software services, cyber security, and multi-site networks.