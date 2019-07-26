IBM veteran takes on A/NZ MD role

Katrina Troughton is the first woman to take on the A/NZ managing director role.

Troughton has held a string of roles at IBM over the course of almost three decades, including four years as general manager for IBM New Zealand.

She replaces David La Rose, who was appointed MD in October 2017. IBM said La Rose had been promoted to the US-based role of general manager, IBM partner ecosystem, reporting to Tom Rosamilia, senior vice president and chairperson for IBM Systems, North America.

“There is an incredibly diverse and talented team at IBM A/NZ, and I look forward to continuing the work done to date in leading business and cultural transformation at IBM,” Troughton said.

“I have a great sense of pride in taking on this role and continuing to build on the trust and confidence our clients have in IBM to help them drive innovation and digital reinvention.”

Troughton is the first woman to take on the A/NZ managing director role.



Credit: IBM



