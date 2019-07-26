ACS launches Melbourne hub

For use by members and industry, government partners

The Australian Computer Society (ACS) – the 45,000 member professional association and peak body representing Australia’s ICT sector – has opened a ‘technology and innovation hub’ in Melbourne’s Docklands.

The 2000 square metre space within the newly built, 19-floor office block at 839 Collin Street will be available for use by ACS members as well as industry and government partners.

The space features private workspaces, ‘high-tech’ meeting rooms, large screens and an interactive media wall. ACS called it one of “Melbourne’s most innovative and collaborative workspaces”.

ACS supplied, with permission

It will serve as a venue for technology professionals, businesses and governments to “come together and tackle some of the nation’s pressing technology challenges” the society added. According to the ACS, the hub will house more than 150 tech professionals.



“We’re delighted to be able to contribute to Victoria’s vibrant technology scene. The opening of our Melbourne hub is also part of ACS’ commitment of being a catalyst for human capital development while helping the creation and adoption of emerging technologies,” said ACS president Yohan Ramasundara, in a statement.

“Our strategic plan focuses on three Cs – capacity, capability and catalyst – where capacity and capability are about ensuring our nation has sufficient and necessary tech skills to achieve an economy higher up the value chain, and one which affords higher paying jobs,” he added.

ACS supplied, with permission

The society has a number of chapters, and runs professional development courses and accreditations, and conferences.



In April last year, the ACS opened an ‘innovation hub’ in Tower 1, in Barangaroo, Sydney. In September the society acquired start-up accelerator firm River City Labs Group, and committed to investing $7.5 million over the next three years to support tech entrepreneurs. The acquisition included offices in Brisbane which has been home to more than 700 start-up founders since it was opened in 2012.

The body is currently seeking approval from members to change its legal structure and switch from an incorporated association to a company limited by guarantee.

“We believe Australia can be a world leader in technology talent, and the Docklands hub is part of realising this vision,” said ACS CEO Andrew Johnson.

“The hub creates a meeting place for Victoria’s technology community and gives entrepreneurs a venue to demonstrate their products to a broad audience, gain important insights and iterate throughout the development process," he added.