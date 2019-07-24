Australia Post joins government’s digital identity program

Australia Post has become the first industry service provider to join the government’s digital identity program.

Minister for government services Stuart Robert today announced that Australia Post’s Digital iD service has been accredited as an identity service provider under the Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF).

Australia Post is the second TDIF identity service provider, joining the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), which operates myGovID.

The organisation in 2017 revealed it was working with the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) to integrate Digital iD into the TDIF.

“The introduction of Australia Post as a second identity provider into the digital identity system is one of the foundational steps needed for the system to develop into a true whole of economy solution,” Robert said in a statement.



“We are very proud to be the first to obtain this accreditation,” said Australia Post’s general manager of identity products and services, Regis Bauchiere.

“It demonstrates our strong digital capabilities, coupled with our far-reaching post office network, uniquely positioning us to support all Australians in connecting with vital government services, regardless of where they live.”

“At Australia Post, we believe that the consumer should be in control of their digital identity and welcome the DTA’s approach, which focuses on privacy, security and integrity,” Bauchiere said.

The government’s GovPass program is intended to allow individuals to prove their identity once through a service such as Digital iD or myGovID. They can then use that verified digital identity to access a range government services.

However, the TDIF is intended expand beyond access to government services, with the government expecting the identity ecosystem to expand to potentially include private sector providers such as banks.

The government said that a fourth iteration of the TDIF will be released at the end of the year and will “focus on optimising the opportunity for interoperability across the broader economy.”

In December, the federal government revealed that South Australia planned to use the Commonwealth’s work on myGovID to help make it easier to access state government services online.

Robert said that the government “continues to build trust, privacy and security into the digital identity”

“It is designed to ensure that the identity system is reliable, trustworthy and meets user needs,” the minister said.



“This makes sure every government agency and organisation that becomes part of the identity system is held to the same high standards. In the future, we look forward to having many government agencies, banks, or other organisations undergo accreditation to become part of the identity system.”