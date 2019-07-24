Quark taps JavaScript to build ‘native’ desktop apps

Tool combines the Electron framework and a shared JavaScript runtime to create lightweight “sketches” with native app capabilities

A new open source tool dubbed Quark promises rapid creation of desktop applications with native capabilities while leveraging web development technologies. Built on top of GitHub’s Electron framework for cross-platform desktop apps, Quark is a general purpose tool that leverages JavaScript, CSS, and HTML.

Currently in a beta release stage, with a production release possible next month, Quark uses the Electron JavaScript runtime to produce native-like functionality. The project also includes the Quark development environment, an IDE that emits a single output file called a sketch that provides the capabilities of full-fledged Electron apps.

Thanks to a shared JavaScript runtime, Quark sketches consume only a few kilobytes instead of hundreds of megabytes for the typical Electron app. This is because the runtime accounts for about 99 percent of the weight of an Electron app. As a result, users potentially could have hundreds of sketches on their machine while consuming resources equivalent to a single app.

Quark creator Nishkal Kashyap calls Quark a sketchbook for native desktop apps and not a desktop app builder. Other features of Quark include:

Access to Node.js and Electron renderer process APIs.

Sketches are compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux, with applications able to be written once and run anywhere.

Out-of-the-box support is offered for TypeScript, JavaScript, React.js, and Vue.js.

The IDE offers a layout intended to maximize space for the editor while leaving enough room to browse and access full context of a project or folder.

The Monaco code editor provides IntelliSense, validation, and support for web development technologies. This is the same editor used in Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code.

Use of a virtual file system means all code and files created within the IDE are easily shared among projects.

The webpack module bundler is used to build projects. The Babel JavaScript compiler is supported, as well.

Where to download Quark

You can download Quark from quarkjs.io.