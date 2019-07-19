NativeScript 6.0 speeds up builds, app updates

Update to the JavaScript framework for building native iOS and Android apps also boasts smaller app binaries

NativeScript 6.0, the latest version of Progress’ open source framework for building native mobile apps with JavaScript, TypeScript, or Angular, is now generally available. The update provides for quicker app updates and smaller app binaries.

NativeScript 6.0 introduces the following capabilities and improvements:

Build speeds that are 30 percent faster for Android. Startup times for iOS are 10 percent faster.

The markingMode "none" option for garbage collection is now an officially supported option for the Android runtime. This can provide better app performance but some errors or crashes might occur due to premature collection of objects. Code must be written to ensure that no Java object is released while its JavaScript counterpart is still alive, and vice versa.

option for garbage collection is now an officially supported option for the Android runtime. This can provide better app performance but some errors or crashes might occur due to premature collection of objects. Code must be written to ensure that no Java object is released while its JavaScript counterpart is still alive, and vice versa. Flexible layouts have been added, such as TabView, giving users the ability to make more intricate layouts with less code.

Full integration with the webpack module bundler for all NativeScript apps, ensuring the best file size and performance for any chosen architecture.

Faster go-to-market for new app versions due to a streamlined store approval process.

Support for Angular 8 and the Ivy renderer.

A new dark theme is supported to coincide with the dark mode available in iOS 13.

The ability to consume third-party libraries in iOS.

Support for the Android X library.

NativeScript enables the development of apps using a single JavaScript codebase that can be shared across Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android mobile platforms. Progress claims 70 percent code reuse across web and mobile apps. NativeScript uses the built-in JavaScript virtual machines on iOS and Android to access the native UI elements and APIs on those platforms.

Progress has posted instructions on how to begin using NativeScript.