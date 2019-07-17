NSW seeks boost to state’s cyber sector with ‘innovation node’

Addressing the state's infosec skills shortage will be one of the key focuses of the NSW Cyber Innovation Node, which was formally launched today.

The initiative, backed jointly by AustCyber and the NSW government, will have a second workstream promoting cyber-focused R&D in the state.

The NSW government last year foreshadowed the launch of the Node. The Node incorporates the NSW Cyber Security Network, which launched in early 2018 with a focus on harnessing the R&D capabilities of the state’s universities.

The Node is co-located with the NSW Joint Cyber Security Centre, which has a focus on sharing threat intelligence.

It joins a network of five other nodes backed by AustCyber, located in Victoria, the ACT, Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania. AustCyber has signed memorandums of understanding with all state and territory governments as part of the project.

Today’s launch “further cements NSW at the forefront of cyber,” said Stephenie Andal, the manager of the Node.

The Node is the key delivery partner for the New South Wales government’s cyber security industry development strategy, which was released in November last year.

The strategy said the Node would “connect the private, public and research sectors by supporting the Cyber Security Connect program”, “have equal visibility of international investment opportunities”, support NSW government-backed efforts to improve cyber industry commercialisation, policy development and R&D.

The Node has “two main workstreams that are designed to facilitate collaboration among cyber security stakeholders, drive cutting edge innovation and strengthen economic opportunity,” Andal told the launch event today. The first is focused on “NSW cyber business innovation” and the second on workforce development.

The Node has established an industry advisory committee and is working in “close alignment with a number of businesses across New South Wales who are invested in growing significant and leading edge cybersecurity opportunities for the state.”

As part of its workforce development stream the Node has been creating a “a talent pipeline to train the current and next generation of cyber security graduates”.

“Our cyber STEM programme has been highly successful, and to date we've delivered this program to 65 high schools across the state, which we are incredibly proud of.” She said.

The Node has a memorandum of understanding with TAFE NSW as well as “pathways into our world leading universities and the range of cybersecurity degrees that they have on offer.” She said the Node would make a number of announcements relating to workforce development in the coming months.