BPM provider Signavio secures $250M investment, will double Australian headcount

Business process management software provider Signavio has secured a $254 million investment to fund its global expansion and double the company’s headcount in Australia to 40 by the end of the year.

The firm’s cloud-based software suite is used by more than a million users within more than 1,300 organisations, which include Australia Post, NBN Co, AMP, DHL, Bosch, Deloitte and SAP.

Australia is Signavio’s fourth largest market in terms of annual revenue generation and home to two offices, in Melbourne and Sydney.