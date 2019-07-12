Telstra restores services after outage, blames unusual traffic volumes in NSW

Telstra says it completed the full restoration of services early this morning after a major outage that affected its enterprise customers.

The outage affected EFTPOS terminals, connections to the New Payments Platform, ATM transactions and a range of online banking services. The Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, Westpac and NAB all confirmed they were affected.

Some retailers were forced to resorted to manual processing of payments and cash-only transactions.

“A network issue is currently impacting electronic payments in our stores. We're continuing to trade as our stores can still process payments manually,” Woolworths tweeted yesterday.

Coles said yesterday its stores were trading normally.

“We understand a small number of Credit Union cards may be impacted by an outage affecting some businesses, however at Coles payments can still be processed via EFTPOS,” a tweet from the supermarket chain said.

Earlier this year Coles revealed it had dumped Telstra and partnered with Optus to switch to NBN-based services at its stores.

“We apologise for the interruption to some data services yesterday afternoon,” a Telstra spokesperson said in a statement released at 2am. “We know how frustrating this was and worked to restore them as quickly as possible.”

“The outage occurred from approximately 2.30pm to 5.30pm on 11 July impacting some of Telstra’s IP network services, including EFTPOS, ATM and some payment platforms,” the spokesperson said.

The telco is still investigating what caused the outage but “early investigations suggest it was caused by an unusually large volume of traffic across network links in NSW”.

“We’re really sorry for the impact and inconvenience to business and their customers,” the spokesperson said.

Yesterday regional telco Newcastle Connect said the problem involved Telstra fibre at Pymble being cut.