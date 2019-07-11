Telstra blamed for EFTPOS terminal, ATM outages

Update 5.50pm - A Telstra spokesperson said: "We continue to investigate the issue affecting data services, including EFTPOS and access to ATMS, for a number of enterprise customers nationally. Many of our services are starting to restore. We’re sorry for any issues caused and will provide an update when we know more."

Telstra has been blamed for a problem with EFTPOS terminal transactions and the ATMs of some banks.

“We are currently investigating an issue affecting services, including EFTPOS and access to ATMs, for a number of enterprise customers nationally,” a Telstra spokesperson said. “We’re sorry for any issues caused and will provide an update when we know more.”



“We are impacted by an issue with one of our telecommunication providers that are affecting some of our services,” a Commonwealth Bank of Australia spokesperson said.

“We apologise to all of our customers who are inconvenienced by this.”

The CommBank app and NetBank are still working.

“We know there are some issues with the following services: CBA ATMs, CBA EFTPOS terminals, some in branch services as well as issues logging onto the CommSec website,” the spokesperson said. “Due to this issue, we are experiencing higher than normal calls into our call centre. There is no need to call us if you are experiencing problems with these services.

“The cause of the problem is under urgent investigation and we are working to have full services restored as a matter of priority.”

Regional telco Newcastle Connect attributed the problem to a cut of Telstra fibre at Pymble in Sydney.

Police Bank indicated it was experiencing problems with phones systems, ATMS, EFTPOS, its mobile app, Internet banking and services on the New Payments Platform.



Beyond Bank said it was “aware of an issue currently affecting ATM, EFTPOS and Osko transactions.”.

“Due to the current Telstra outage we are experiencing challenges with EFTPOS payments in stores nationwide and are unable to receive calls to our contact centre,” a tweet from Caltex Australia said.

