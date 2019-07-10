400 buildings hooked up to Adelaide’s 10-gig network

1000 buildings to be connected by the end of June next year

By the end of this month 400 buildings will be connected to an Adelaide fibre network offering symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second. By the end of the year, that number is expected to reach 700.

In total, the 1000 buildings selected to have the network installed are expected be hooked up by the end of June 2020.

The City of Adelaide in early 2017 began a formal expressions of interest process for the project, which is focused on providing ultra-fast network services for commercial buildings in the South Australian capital. In December of that year the City announced that TPG had been selected to build and operate the network.

The service launched in March 2018, with the first 40 buildings connected to the Ten Gigabit Adelaide network. Participating buildings have network access points installed free of charge.

The City set 1000 building sign-ups as its initial target, announcing in June last year it had been swamped with registrations.

The base service, which includes access to a 10Gb port and 1Gbps of Internet bandwidth, starts at $399 a month (+GST).

Adelaide is also home to a separate high-speed network for businesses: The state government backed GigCity service based on SABRENet fibre. GigCity is operated by South Australian ISP EscapeNet.

That service is available from 18 locations in Adelaide with services starting from $49.90 a month for a 1Gbps service with 200GB of data.