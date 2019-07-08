Arq Group’s enterprise, SMB heads depart

Arq Group’s managing director, enterprise, Peter Wright, and managing director of SMB, Emma Hunt, are both leaving the ASX-listed IT services company.

Melbourne IT rebranded to Arq Group in May 2018.

Late last month the company said that its enterprise business had “fallen short of expectations” in the first half, with Arq indicating it expects underlying EBITDA of $12 million to $14.5 million for the division.

“This is due to execution issues in Melbourne and unexpected delays in turning on revenue from new contracts,” the company said in June.

“This is a temporary challenge. The recovery plan is well advanced for Melbourne and we are seeing the first signs of improving performance.”

The company foreshadowed the departure of two senior executives in the update on its full-year outlook.

Wright, whose departure was announced today, led the enterprise division for eight years. He joined Melbourne IT in 2011 as its executive general manager of enterprise services.

“I am deeply appreciative of the significant contribution Peter made to the strategy and growth of the Enterprise division and the leadership he has displayed during his eight years at Arq,” Arq Group CEO Martin Mercer said. “The board and I, thank Peter for his dedicated service to the company during his tenure and wish him well in the future.”

Hunt has been on parental leave and has “decided to pursue other opportunities when she resumes work,” Arq said. She will leave the company today.

“The business has really benfited from Emma’s vision and drive over the past two and a half years,” Mercer said.

“The board and I thank Emma for her dedicated service to the company and wish her well in the future,” the CEO said.

Arq Group CTO and acting managing director SMB Brett Fenton has been appointed to the newly created position of executive director, mass and middle market.