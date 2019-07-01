Victoria’s Cenitex launches secure cloud service for state govt agencies

Victorian shared services provider Cenitex has unveiled a new offering based on Microsoft’s Azure that will allow state government agencies to host data classified at the Protected level in the cloud service.

The new service complies both with the Australian Signals Directorate guidelines and the state government Protection Data Security Framework, according to Cenitex service delivery director Nigel Cadywould.

“VicCloud Protect offers cost-effective additional security to existing workloads, offering flexibility without compromising security and promoting service innovation while protecting data integrity,” Cadywould said. “It is an important part of our ongoing commitment to a secure, efficient and modern digital government for Victoria.”

The service provider’s standard VicCloud service supports both Azure and Amazon Web Services workloads.

VicCloud Protect uses Oobe’s Perimeta for Azure, which connects on-premises environments to Azure’s local regions via a dedicated connection, including to the Central 1 and 2 regions. Azure’s two Canberra-based Central regions launched last year with Protected-level certification as part of the Australian Signals Directorate’s Certified Cloud Services List (CCSL).

Microsoft was the first international cloud services provider to have its Protected certification accepted by ASD. Local providers Vault, Sliced Tech and Macquarie Telecom were the first local providers accredited for hosting classified material as part of the CCSL. In January 2019 AWS was added to the CCSL’s collection of Protected-level cloud service providers.

“We have worked closely with Cenitex to help develop clearly defined policies, controls and standards to ensure that ongoing monitoring and compliance are clear and simple,” said Microsoft Australia’s CTO, Lee Hickin.

Oobe’s CEO, Stuart Kilduff, said the Microsoft partner had seen a “spike” in the uptake of cloud services by state and federal agencies since Azure received Protected certification.

Cenitex in April said it expected to complete by the end of 2019 its most ambitious technology overhaul, dubbed Program Fortify. The $30 million, two-year transformation program includes the rollout of a new virtual desktop offering, network virtualisation, and a move to a ‘software-defined data centre’ approach.