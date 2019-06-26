NT government awards contract for secondary data centre

Area9 has been awarded a major Northern Territory government IT contract, with the company tasked with delivering a backup data centre for the NT over the next decade.

Area9 will employ Secure Data Centre’s Darwin facility, the company said. The government’s transition to the secondary data centre will begin immediately.

“The Territory Labor Government is supporting and growing the local ICT industry, keeping jobs in the NT and delivering on our commitment to redevelop the Chan site,” said Lauren Moss, the NT minister for corporate and information services.

“This will position government's computing in a robust, contemporary model and will benefit two local Territory businesses through a secure, long term contract.”

“We’re delighted to have signed this important agreement with the government of the Northern Territory,” said Area9 director Simon Watt.

“This contract recognises Area9’s capability as a leading Territory ICT service provider, the Secure Data Centre’s exceptional facility and encapsulates an important commitment from the Northern Territory government in terms of partnering with the private sector.”

In June last year, the government said it was seeking space in a Tier III data centre that could accommodate 38m2 of contiguous whitespace, with space to grow to approximately 150m2 of contiguous whitespace.

The data centre would need to offer at least 48kW of power at handover, growing to up to 200kW in the space of five years, the government said.

The government is currently shifting its primary data centre to a new facility, ahead of the demolition of the Chan building. The Chan data centre dates back to the ‘70s. It was established as part of the NT government’s first investment in centralised computing.

The transition of infrastructure from the Chan facility to the new Government Data Centre in Millner will take place over a two-year period. The 2018-19 NT budget included funding of $3.28 million for the relocation of the data centre.