NBN Co eyes business market for revenue growth

NBN Co has unveiled a new tool designed to help businesses find NBN services that address their needs, as the company pushes its bundled products for the business market.

NBN Co later today is launching its online ‘solution finder’ for businesses, which will provide guidance for finding an appropriate service.

In mid-April, the company’s new business bundles launched. NBN Co in December detailed the bundled products, which include features such as a minimum 12 hour enhanced service level agreement for fault rectification as well as around the clock support between NBN Co and a business’ retailer service provider (RSP). Some of the products also include symmetrical committed information rates.

For smaller businesses the network operator offers wholesale speeds of 50/20 megabits per second or 100/40Mbps. An offering for medium businesses includes the same wholesale speeds, but also bundles it with committed speeds of 1/1Mbps.

Other bundles for larger businesses include 20/20Mbps CIR (with a minimum wholesale speed tier of 100/40Mbps or faster) or 50/50Mbps CIR (for services with a wholesale speed tier of 250/100Mbps or faster).

In October last year the company began offering enterprise Ethernet services, which can potentially deliver symmetrical speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.

NBN Co earlier in 2018 launched its Business Operations Centre in Melbourne, with the company hoping to reap around $1 billion in revenue from offerings for the SMB and enterprise markets.

“The business NBN solution finder is an easy to use online tool that will help businesses order the most suitable business-grade solution available from their internet provider,” said NBN Co chief customer officer, Paul Tyler.

“For businesses of all sizes, it’s important that they select the appropriate business NBN solution to meet their needs, including the right speeds, committed bandwidth and service level assurance.”