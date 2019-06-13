ACCC turns to GitHub for Consumer Data Right consultation

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is using source code sharing service GitHub to host its consultation on a key component of the Consumer Data Right (CDR) ecosystem.



The CDR will allow consumers and small businesses to request access to a range of data related to their use of services in a number of sectors. The government in 2017 announced its intention to create the CDR in the wake of a Productivity Commission inquiry into the use of data in Australia.

Legislation to implement the CDR has not been passed and the relevant bill lapsed when parliament dissolved ahead of the federal election; however, development of the principles, regulations and technical standards of the CDR has been ongoing.

The CDR is intended to make it easier for individuals to shift between services or potentially engage a third-party service provider that can provide insights based on their data. The initial rollout of the CDR will see the progressive implementation of an open banking regime.

The telecommunications and energy industries will also be part of the first wave of CDR sectors.

Data61 is the provisional Data Standards Body for the CDR. The ACCC is charged with devising how the CDR will apply to a particular industry. The system will involve ‘data recipients’, which will have varying levels of accreditation to receive data from a business covered by the CDR.

The CDR Register will contain details of accredited data recipients and data holders, and the design for the Register’s API is the subject of the current ACCC consultation, which was launched earlier this week.

As the proposed CDR Registrar, the ACCC will be in charge of maintaining the register.

The ACCC has used GitHub to publish a draft Register Discovery API that will allow the service to be interrogated for details on data recipients and data holders.

Late last year Data61 released draft open banking APIs and consumer data standards. The current version of those standards is 0.93.