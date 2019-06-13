Victoria’s ‘big build’ agency creates CIO position

Victoria’s Major Transport Infrastructure Authority is recruiting its inaugural chief information officer.

The MTIA was created on 1 January to oversee a number of the state’s major infrastructure projects. It comprises five key project teams — the Level Crossing Removal Project, North East Link Project, West Gate Tunnel Project, Major Road Projects Victoria, and Rail Projects Victoria — and is led by director-general Corey Hannett.

In total the authority, created as an administrative office under the state’s Public Administration Act 2004, is coordinating some $57 billion of transport projects.

The newly created CIO position is part of the Office of the Director-General.

“This senior executive role will be responsible for the development and implementation of technology plans to streamline organisational processes, provide optimal information for decision making and ensure appropriate governance arrangements are in place for the management of information,” an advertisement for the position states.

“Furthermore, this role will actively contribute to and champion the development of Information Technology capabilities across the broader project teams and display leadership to enrich a positive team culture. This role will set the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) strategic direction across MTIA.”

Applications close on 14 July.