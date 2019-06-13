Boral IT chief to depart for CEO role at Coretex

Leaves building materials company after two and a half years as CIO

Boral’s chief information officer William Payne is preparing to depart the construction materials company after two and a half years leading its IT function.



From 1 August Payne will take over as chief executive of fleet management company Coretex.

Coretex has offices in Sydney, Auckland, New York and San Diego. The company offers a cloud-based fleet management system, with a particular focus on construction, reefer and waste vehicles. According to Coretex, its software and in-vehicle sensors manage more than 70,000 vehicles.

Prior to joining Boral Payne held a number of roles at French energy, water and waste management company Veolia, including chief information officer for more than a decade.

“After a fantastic journey with the awesome team Boral I will soon be taking on an exciting new challenge leading Coretex in delivering innovative IoT telematics and supply chain solutions across New Zealand, Australia and the USA,” Payne wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“Coretex is positioned strongly for international growth in our key markets and we believe William has the skills, experience and vision to drive that growth,” said Coretex chair Mark Giles.

“We are excited to have William joining our team as the new leader of Coretex.”

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead Coretex on the next stage of its growth journey,” Payne said.

“Access to key information, for the right people, at the right time, is more important than ever for businesses seeking to keep their employees safe, drive productivity, all the while delivering great customer service.”

“Coretex provides an innovative IoT platform that not only satisfy, but exceed these requirements and I believe my real-world experience driving this value across numerous industries will significantly help accelerate the company's vision of a safer, greener, more productive world,” the newly appointed CEO said.