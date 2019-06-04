EY opens first custom-built cyber security centre in Melbourne

EY has opened its first custom-built cyber security centre in Melbourne, deemed as its largest facility in the Asia Pacific region.

This is EY's first facility of this scale in Australia, the consultancy also has a lab in Sydney that only focuses on the red team “attacking”.

The 233 square metre centre will accommodate 40 EY cyber security professionals that will provide intelligent automated services such as a triage incident response service, threat protection and virtual hunting capabilities, with all data remaining in Australia.

On and off-shore teams will also be on hand to provide 24/7 managed services that will be made up of EY consultants and cybersecurity teams.

The centre is part of a cyber security network across the globe that aims to bring together cyber security and managed services professionals.

EY claims it will be one of the first professional services organisations in Australia to construct a purpose built “purple team” facility to accommodate their newly launched purple team -- combining the two functions between red and blue teams that typically reside within cyber security operations.

Red teams operate outside of a company and undertake offensive security activity to identify vulnerabilities in systems, whereby blue teams work in-house to manage defensive attacks.

EY Asia Pacific cyber security leader, Richard Watson, said the new centre will play an important role in helping organisations mitigate cyber security risks and strengthen resilience, as it spots increasing demands from clients across markets such as financial services, industrial, utilities, healthcare, consumer, retail and government sectors.

“The EY investment in cyber security-as-a-service offerings has been accelerated across Asia-Pacific with the opening of this Cybersecurity Centre in Melbourne because the region is at the heart of a wave of global growth fuelled by innovation and technology advancement,” Watson said.

The Melbourne facility will be seamlessly connected with the other EY Cyber Centres globally, including those in Singapore, China and the Philippines through real-time collaboration tools.

“The Centre in Melbourne increases the abilities of EY services to solve complex cybersecurity challenges and resource shortage, whereby Asia-Pacific businesses can access EY knowledge to create innovative and customised services as they move towards a digital business model,” Watson said.

“By leveraging the teams of EY professionals, we are able to monitor and assess cyber-threats specific to client’s business, helping clients to swiftly and effectively mitigate risk and strengthen businesses cyber resilience.”

The news comes as the Australian Federal Government released $8.5 million in funding to grow and create new jobs in the cyber security sector.

This round of AustCyber Projects Fund is set to assist the cyber security industry to upskill and expand, according to the minister for industry, science and technology Karen Andrews.

Funding for individual projects will range from $100,000 to $3 million, making up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs.



