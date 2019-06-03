Google faces outage affecting YouTube, Google Cloud and G Suite

Google is experiencing high levels of congestion in the eastern United States, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube, the company says.

"We believe we have identified the root cause of the congestion and expect to return to normal service shortly," the company said, adding that the incident began at 3:25 p.m. EDT. It did not elaborate on the cause.

"We continue to experience high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube," a status update said.

"Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors. Our engineering teams have completed the first phase of their mitigation work and are currently implementing the second phase, after which we expect to return to normal service. We will provide an update at 16:00 US/Pacific."

