Amaysim and Optus revamp wholesale agreement

‘Revitalised’ network services agreement will allow Amaysim to roll develop new mobile products faster, company says

Mobile reseller Amaysim says it has signed a “revitalised wholesale network services agreement” (NSA) with Optus.

Amaysim has used Optus’ network to deliver mobile services since it first launched as an MVNO in 2010.

The NSA will run until 30 June 2022, unless Amaysim decides to extend it for another five years.

A statement released by Amaysim to the ASX was short on details but said the revamped NSA will see the company “change the way it acquires data inclusions and network services from Optus”.

“This will enable rapid product deployment, the development of innovative new features and services and an even greater level of flexibility and competitiveness,” the statement said.

“The revitalised NSA reflects the strong partnership between Amaysim and Optus and Amaysim is excited to embark on its next phase of growth for the mutual benefit of both parties.”

As of mid-February this year, Amaysim had a mobile subscriber base of approximately 1.06 million.

“Amaysim and Optus have had a highly successful and mutually beneficial partnership since 2010,” the company’s CEO Peter O’Connell said. “We both recognised the need to revitalise the NSA to better align with the growth ambitions of each company.”

In its results for the six months to 31 December, Amaysim reported that net revenue was down 5.6 per cent to $263 million, while underlying EBITDA was up 32.2 per cent to $29.2 million. Mobile EBITDA was down 4.6 per cent to $10.6 million, while EBITDA for the company’s energy business, Click, was up 69.2 per cent to $18.7 million. The company registered a net loss after tax of $4.8 million for the half.

In October last year Amaysim announced it was exiting the fixed broadband business and selling its customers to Southern Phone Company.