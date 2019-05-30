Fitzgerald bounces from Bunnings to Tennis Australia

Bunnings’ product and technology division head is set to serve in a newly created role at Tennis Australia.

Ben Fitzgerald is moving to the sport's governing body in July to become its inaugural chief technology officer.

He will be responsible for “bringing to life the digital and technological visions and capabilities across tennis,” Tennis Australia chief operating officer Tom Larner said.

“Establishing a more digitally agile enterprise is a key focus for Tennis and the breadth and wealth of Ben’s experience and global industry knowledge will help us develop our digital and technical vision,” Larner added.

Fitzgerald has been with Bunnings Group for close to six years and was previously the company’s head of digital.

He has served as director of ecommerce at Target Australia, head of product at the Australian Football League, and head of digital channels at Australia Post.

“I’m truly excited to join Tennis Australia at a time when digital and technology are playing an increasingly important role in supporting fan engagement, increasing tennis participation, and shaping a more digital and agile organisation,” Fitzgerald, who reports to Larner, said.

“I look forward to working with the team and strategic partners to realise the full potential that technology capabilities can offer Tennis Australia and its stakeholders,” he added.