Optus small cells to deliver 4G services to remote WA communities

Optus will upgrade 11 small cells in regional Western Australia as part of an agreement struck between the telco and the WA government.

Optus said that the program will be the first time some of the most remote WA communities have access to 4G services.

The upgrades are being funded partly by Optus and partly by the state government. Optus said it will contribute a majority of the $3.8 million necessary to deliver the upgrades.

The locations of the satellite-connected small cells include some remote Indigenous communities as well as a number of WA national parks.

“This co-investment with the West Australian government will provide significantly improved mobile and data coverage in these small remote communities,” Optus vice-president of regulatory and public affairs, Andrew Sheridan, said in a statement.

“Those living and visiting remote and rural parts of Western Australia deserve access to reliable mobile coverage and we thank the West Australian Government for recognising this need and helping us to deliver it.”

Satellite small cells can deliver expanded mobile coverage “in a concentrated local area in rural and remote locations,” the Optus exec said.

“We have previously delivered a number of satellite small cells in Western Australia and we know that this technology will deliver choice and much needed capacity to these towns once the 4G upgrade is installed.”

The locations covered by the upgrade program are Karijini Eco Resort; Karijini Visitor Centre; Home Valley Station; Kalumburu; Burringurrah; Cape Le Grand Lucky Bay; Mindibunga; Alexander Bay; Karijini Campground; Bell Gorge; and Parnngurr Community.