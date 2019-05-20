NSW revamps top cyber security role

Tony Chapman to head Cyber Security NSW within new Department of Customer Service

Tony Chapman will lead a new cyber security office within the New South Wales government’s Department of Customer Service.

Chapman has been appointed NSW’s chief cyber security officer — a role that incorporates the functions previously overseen by the government chief information security officer.

Earlier this this year Dr Maria Milosavljevic — who in 2017 was appointed NSW’s inaugural GCISO — left her role to become chief data officer at the federal Department of Human Services. Chapman was acting GCISO after Milosavljevic’s departure.

In September last year Milosavljevic oversaw the launch of NSW’s first cyber security strategy.

The Department of Customer Service was established by the NSW government following the state election in March. Chapman will lead Cyber Security NSW, which sits within the department.

The NSW government’s chief information and digital officer, Greg Wells, said that as chief CSO Chapman’s role will have “a renewed focus on digital transformation and improving customer service outcomes”

“A key component of the role will be driving a culture of risk management and awareness to support greater resilience to cyber security threats,” Wells said. “Tony and his team will build on the digital transformation work occurring across the NSW government, ensuring our digital spaces are safeguarded against cyber threats.”

“Cyber Security NSW will continue its critical work enhancing whole-of-government cyber security capabilities and standards on behalf of NSW,” the CIDO said.

“It will also work more closely with the Information and Privacy Commission on security, privacy and the availability of systems and services during the State’s digital transformation.”



CSU joins cyber network



Charles Sturt University has become the newest member of the NSW Cyber Security Network, the NSWCSN announced today.

The network launched in early 2018, with support from UNSW Sydney, Macquarie University, the University of Sydney, the University of Wollongong, the University of Newcastle, the University of Technology Sydney and Western Sydney University.

Last month the network launched a state government-backed program aimed at connecting small and medium businesses with university-based researchers to help promote cyber security R&D in NSW.

“Our network brings universities together to deepen R&D cyber security research and build practical capabilities to support the growth of the NSW economy,” the network’s director, Todd Williams, said in a statement today.

“We also strive to bring industry and universities closer together so that our R&D grants to universities are targeted and relevant. The addition of Charles Sturt University to our network is a fabulous development for us and for regional NSW.”



