WA government funds ‘ServiceWA’ pilot

The Western Australian government is funding for a trial of a one-stop-shop for public-facing transactional services, such as licensing and registrar services.

‘ServiceWA’ will be piloted in Bunbury and accompanied by online services, budget documents reveal. Around $2.4 million has been earmarked for the pilot. Victoria and New South Wales have similar initiatives. Since its 2013 launch, ServiceNSW has become the online custodian for a variety of state government transactions, and has overseen the rollout of digital licences in the state.

The WA budget also includes $8.9 million over four years for a digital transformation program at the Department of Finance that budget documents state will “ensure the ongoing sustainability of State Revenue’s core internal systems, achieve greater equity and compliance for taxpayers and ensure more efficient administration of revenue laws and grants and subsidy schemes,” following the completion of the Revenue Systems Consolidation and Enhancement Program.

Earlier this year the state government pledged ongoing funding for the Office of Digital Government, and the budget includes $34.7 million over four years for the ODG. The ODG, called the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) before it was shifted to the Department of Premier and Cabinet last year, had previously faced an uncertain future.

“The Office of Digital Government will continue to progress the Government’s digital transformation agenda with particular focus on improving the capability of the public sector to prevent and respond to cyber threats and increasing public confidence in transacting with Government online,” budget documents state. “It will also drive a modern, connected public sector to improve service delivery.”

The WA government has earmarked $34.6 million to roll out tablet devices to 3500 police officers.

“This project will provide police officers in the field with more timely and accurate information to facilitate improved decision-making, resulting in better officer and public safety outcomes,” budget documents state.

“It will enable officers to spend more time within the community by reducing administrative tasks generally performed when they return to their stations and will increase time efficiency and productivity.”

WA Police will also receive $10.2 million in 2019-20 for a transition to cloud services delivered under the government’s ‘GovNext-ICT’ program.

Budget documents reveal that the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development will receive funds for an upgrade to its core systems, including its financial management and HR systems.