Labor eyes $2 million for TAFE cyber security training centre

Labor says that if it wins the federal election it will invest $2 million in a TAFE cyber security training centre at Broadmeadows in Melbourne.



Labor said the $2 million would fund upgrades to teaching labs and the installation of computer hardware at the Kangan Institute, Broadmeadows TAFE. In a statement, Labor said that TAFEs offering Certificate IV cyber security qualifications are at capacity.

TAFEs last year began offering the Certificate IV in Cyber Security and Advanced Diploma of Cyber Security, which are intended to be “hands-on-keyboard” cyber security qualifications.

Research released late last year by the government-backed AustCyber found that a shortfall in Australia’s cyber security workforce may already be costing the nation more than $400 million in lost revenue and wages.

AustCyber’s updated cyber security Sector Competitiveness Plan said that “education providers have sprung into action over the past year to cater for the growing demand for cyber security talent in Australia.”

However it also warned that universities and TAFEs “are struggling to compete with the private sector to attract and retain teaching staff” and that even with the increased focus on cyber security education Australia faced a “significant shortfall of workers in the medium-term”.

“Kangan Institute is committed to supporting local communities to access jobs in skill shortage areas in line with the Victorian government’s Skills First policy,” Kangan Institute’s interim CEO Phill Murphy said in a statement.

“Cyber security has been identified as a critical skills shortage and is included in the Victorian Free TAFE initiative in 2019.”

“This funding pledge will enable Kangan Institute to provide local residents with more pathways to in-demand careers in information communications technology as they benefit from the supportive learning environment offered at TAFE,” Murphy said.