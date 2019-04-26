Super fund Rest recruits UBank CIO

Jeremy Hubbard to lead new innovation and transformation team at superannuation fund

UBank’s chief information officer Jeremy Hubbard is joining superannuation fund Rest to lead a team covering strategy and planning, IT management, innovation, and data governance.

The super fund has appointed Hubbard to the newly created role of group executive, innovation and transformation.

Hubbard was appointed UBank CIO in December 2015. He originally joined UBank shortly after the bank launched in 2008, though in September 2013 he left for a two-year stint at its parent company, NAB, where he led the bank’s core banking program.

His role as UBank’s tech chief was last year recognised by Computerworld Australia’s sister publication CIO, with Hubbard ranked #9 in the CIO50.

At UBank, Hubbard oversaw the development of RoboBrain: A staff-facing cognitive assistant. RoboBrain, based on IBM’s Watson platform, has been used by the bank’s customer service staff to help quickly respond to enquiries. The assistant built on UBank’s experience building and training RoboChat, a conversational bot for home loans.

Earlier this year REST’s general manager, strategy, transformation and technology, Sandra Coleman, departed as part of a restructure at the super fund.



“Digital technology and innovation is crucial to how Rest connects with members and employers in ways that matter, and one of our key priorities is to accelerate in these areas and build on our existing digital customer experience offering,” Rest’s CEO, Vicki Doyle, said in a statement.

“The Innovation & Transformation team will provide strategic planning and oversight for our whole organisation, helping all our teams work together to deliver a seamless and consistent experience for members and employers.”

“Jeremy has valuable leadership experience in delivering business strategy via technology and innovation, and this will be a real asset for Rest as we build for the future,” the CEO said.

REST — the Retail Employees Superannuation Trust — was established in 1988. It’s one of Australia’s largest super funds, with 2 million members and $51 billion in funds under management.