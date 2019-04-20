Windows 7 upgrade nag messages start to show up

They're heeeerre.... Microsoft has begun pushing Windows 7 users to move to Windows 10 before support ends for the older OS in January 2020.

Microsoft this week triggered a nag message in Windows 7 Home Premium and Windows 7 Ultimate to remind users that their operating system will drop out of support in a little less than nine months.

A month ago, the Redmond, Wash. developer gave customers a heads-up that they would start seeing on-screen messages sometime in April about Windows 7's impending support end.

The message appeared on PCs when they booted yesterday, April 18. "After 10 years, support for Windows 7 is nearing an end," it stated.

Microsoft/JR Raphael This reminder of Windows 7's support retirement has been appearing on Windows 7 Home Premium and Windows 7 Ultimate PCs.

Checking the box marked "Do not remind me again" is supposed to put an end to such nags. Clicking the "Learn more" button steers the user's default browser to this website, where more information about the end of support and options are explained.

Microsoft delivered the nag through the update marked KB4493132, which was downloaded and installed more than once on some Windows 7 PCs.

Microsoft/JR Raphael One Computerworld writer's PC received two versions of the nag screen update, first on March 27 and then also on April 4.

Since the initial March 12 announcement, Microsoft has clarified which PCs will exhibit the nag message.

"This update is not applicable for devices in managed organizations," the KB4493132 support document read. "More specifically, this update will not install on devices running Professional and Enterprise editions of Windows 7 as well as Windows Server products."

Microsoft will issue Windows 7's final free security update on Jan. 14, 2020. Only commercial customers who purchase the "Extended Security Updates" (ESU) will continue to receive monthly patches after that date.

According to analytics vendor Net Applications, Windows 7 last month powered approximately 626 million personal computers worldwide.