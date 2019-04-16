NAB, Palo Alto Networks back RMIT cyber course

RMIT’s online education arm has launched a cyber security short course as part of its Future Skills lineup.

The university says the RMIT Online course will help participants apply a cyber security risk mitigation strategy to their organisation.

NAB and security vendor Palo Alto Networks are both collaborating on the course and providing mentors.

“We’re pleased to be involved in this course, which we see playing an important role in helping to teach new and emerging skills and supporting a sustained skills pipeline for generations to come,” said Harvey Deak, NAB’s head of security strategy and architecture.

“As the Australian economy becomes more and more digitised, it is critical for Australia’s future economic prosperity that we build a highly skilled and educated cybersecurity workforce to help raise Australia’s cyber defence profile,” Deak said.

The six-week course begins on 3 June and costs $1600.

The shortfall in Australia’s cyber security workforce may already be costing the nation more than $400 million in lost revenue and wages, according to an analysis released last year by AustCyber — the Australian Cyber Security Growth Network.

The updated Cyber Security Sector Competitiveness Plan published by AustCyber in November revealed the cyber security sector was already short some 2300 workers, with Australia is expected to need up to 17,600 additional cyber security workers by 2026.

Much of the growth in the sector is from workers transitioning from other areas, such as IT, rather than graduates entering the workforce and skilled migration, the SCP said.